Airbus’ (EADSF) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Airbus to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $152.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

