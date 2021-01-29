Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €109.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €85.15 ($100.18) on Monday. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.37.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

