Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

AIRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 million, a P/E ratio of -104.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

