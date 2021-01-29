AirSwap Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.52 or 0.00772811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.44 or 0.03818558 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013520 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017634 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

