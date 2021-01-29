Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Down 7.2%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares were down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 8,228,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,707,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

