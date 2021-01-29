Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading Down 9.2%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. 648,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 605,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

