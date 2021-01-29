Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of ALRM opened at $95.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $998,428.68. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.