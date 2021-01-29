Alchemy Pay Trading 91.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00236057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00092346 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

