Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

NYSE ARE opened at $167.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,606,000 after buying an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

