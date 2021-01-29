Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Trading Down 20%

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) shares dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

ALFFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

