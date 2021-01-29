Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 54,061 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.