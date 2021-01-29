Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $260.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $705.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

