Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $319.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.75.

BABA stock opened at $260.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.37 and its 200 day moving average is $267.99. The stock has a market cap of $705.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,227,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,242,830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

