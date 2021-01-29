Alico (ALCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68. Alico has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Alico alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.