Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 2,133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

