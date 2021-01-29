All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,851,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AFOM opened at $0.00 on Friday. All For One Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015.

