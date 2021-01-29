Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

