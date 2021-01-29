Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s stock price was down 16.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 7,751,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,504,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

