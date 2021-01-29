Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.