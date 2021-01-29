Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.07.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

