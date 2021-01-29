Alliance Global Partners Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $66.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. M Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

TCNNF opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.