Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2,461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 697,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after purchasing an additional 691,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

