Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

