Allworth Financial LP Purchases 66 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $300.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.14.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

