Allworth Financial LP Takes $50,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 237,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NIO stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.