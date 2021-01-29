Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.69. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 105,330 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 9.48.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.