Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $21.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,841.19. 14,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,776.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,640.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

