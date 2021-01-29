Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,948,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,770.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,635.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

