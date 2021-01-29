Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,770.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,635.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

