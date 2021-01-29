AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AbbVie by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 648,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.