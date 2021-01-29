AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $538.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.22 and a 200 day moving average of $505.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

