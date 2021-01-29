AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $951,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,884 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $183.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.