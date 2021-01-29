AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

