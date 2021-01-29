AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,520 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $294,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

