AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 983,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,200,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,386,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

