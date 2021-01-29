AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

