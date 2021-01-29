Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS APELY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $29.44. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APELY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

