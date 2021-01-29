AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALA. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Cormark increased their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) stock opened at C$19.05 on Wednesday. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

