Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.49 to $4.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. 257,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

