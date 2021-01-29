Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,818. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.