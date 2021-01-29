Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Position Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ambev by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,950,000 after buying an additional 8,763,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ambev by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,140,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after buying an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 5,799,859 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora cut Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.90 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.