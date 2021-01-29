AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $181.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 340,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $8.63 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.