AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Down to $133.91

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.91, but opened at $118.38. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $118.38, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

