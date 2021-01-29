Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amcor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

