American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

AAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 1,794,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,731,469. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

