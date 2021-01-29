American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Strong Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 177,904,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 59,481,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

