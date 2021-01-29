American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Trading Down 3.1%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.58 and last traded at $62.62. 3,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.92% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

