American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $445,235,000 after buying an additional 110,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 187,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

