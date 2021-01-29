American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 cut American Express from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

