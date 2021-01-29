American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Down 5.5%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.21 and last traded at $79.44. Approximately 671,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 426,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

